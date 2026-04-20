‘I still think…’ – Ally McCoist makes prediction on Slot’s future after ‘big result’ on Sunday

(Photos by Ian MacNicol and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ally McCoist believes that, following their win in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League and Arne Slot will be given the opportunity to lead them into next season.

When the Premier League paused for the international break a month ago, the Reds’ chances of a top-five finish appeared slim after a dreadful March in which they took just one point from three top-flight games.

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However, wins over Fulham and Everton – coupled with the chasing pack dropping points – has seen the outgoing champions open a seven-point gap to Chelsea in sixth, although a fifth-placed finish would still represent major underachievement for LFC this season.

Slot’s future has come under serious scrutiny throughout a dreadful campaign for Liverpool, but McCoist believes that FSG will keep faith in the 47-year-old for next term.

McCoist thinks Slot will lead Liverpool into next season

When asked by Jeff Stelling on talkSPORT whether yesterday’s result would help towards the Dutchman keeping his job, the ex-Rangers striker replied: “Yeah, I would think so. I think it was a big result for him. I do.

“I still think that the Champions League place is absolutely vital for Liverpool, and there would have been questions if Liverpool had not – and they’re not there yet, obviously – guaranteed Champions League football. I still think they’ll get there.”

McCoist added: “I think there will be one or two Liverpool fans understandably still a little bit concerned about the way the team has performed recently, but from Arne Slot’s point of view, I think he will be given the chance to get his team back together again for the start of the season and to go again.”

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Slot likely to keep his job for now, but question marks remain

David Ornstein reported last week that FSG intend to keep faith with Slot even if the Reds don’t qualify for the Champions League, and now that a top-five finish seems increasingly likely, the Dutchman’s chances of keeping his job would appear to have improved.

The 47-year-old has had to deal with major mitigating circumstances over the past year – most significantly the tragic loss of Diogo Jota – and finishing in the top five would at least allow for some positivity to be gleaned from what has been a hugely disappointing season.

Conversely, if Liverpool contrive to throw away fifth place from here, it’d be truly unforgivable, even though our five remaining matches are all against teams in the top eight or still hunting for European qualification.

Slot will probably keep his job if the Reds make it into next season’s Champions League, but that alone won’t remove the scrutiny over his position, and it’d require a very strong start to the 2026/27 campaign to appease many of his detractors.

The wider question ove the head coach’s future will continue to be debated, but for now the focus must be solely concentrated on securing a top-five finish and recruiting wisely in the summer to give us the best possible chance of success next term.