Arne Slot issues Giorgi Mamardashvili injury update after derby scare

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It wasn’t just the late drama that defined Liverpool’s win over Everton, as Giorgi Mamardashvili was forced off with a concerning injury midway through the second half.

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The Georgian goalkeeper had been deputising for the injured Alisson Becker in recent weeks, but his afternoon at Hill Dickinson Stadium was cut short after a heavy collision during Everton’s equaliser.

Slot delivers Mamardashvili injury update

Speaking post-match via Liverpoolfc.com, Arne Slot provided clarity on the situation, and while the initial images looked worrying, the early signs appear relatively positive.

The Dutchman confirmed: “He has gone off to hospital.”

That understandably raised immediate concern, but the Liverpool head coach quickly offered further context on the nature of the issue.

“It looked to me, and that’s also what they told me, that he had a big wound – an open wound. That’s of course not going to be a long-term injury. Let’s see if he is available for next week.”

From our perspective, that’s about as reassuring as it could have been given the circumstances, especially with the obvious drop in quality without Alisson.

Liverpool’s goalkeeper issues continue

Slot also highlighted just how unusual the current situation is, with injuries stacking up in a position where we are normally well covered.

“We’ve had almost in all positions our problems and now even two goalkeepers being out.”

The 47-year-old added: “So it’s a good thing that we have three goalkeepers, because we usually don’t have three full-backs or three No.9s or three left wingers, and now it happens in a position where we have three players.”

Freddie Woodman’s introduction for his Premier League debut in a Merseyside derby underlined just how stretched we are, although the Englishman did enough as we held on before Virgil van Dijk’s 100th-minute winner sealed a massive three points.

There’s no doubt Mamardashvili’s injury summed up the chaotic nature of our season, with the shot-stopper caught in a collision involving both Beto and Andy Robertson as he tried to prevent the goal.

The hope now is that the issue is purely superficial, because with Liverpool pushing for Champions League qualification, losing another senior goalkeeper at this stage would be a significant blow, even if the depth has just about held up so far.