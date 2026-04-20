Ekitike trolls Everton after late Liverpool winner on Instagram burner

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for Hugo Ekitike to make his feelings clear after Liverpool snatched a dramatic late win over Everton.

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The French forward may be sidelined with a serious injury, but he was very much part of the celebrations from home after Virgil van Dijk’s 100th-minute winner secured a 2-1 victory at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Ekitike mocks Everton with viral Instagram post

Posting on Instagram under his secondary handle, the 23-year-old shared an edited image of Everton’s stadium, but with a twist that instantly caught attention.

The forward changed the name from Hill Dickinson Stadium to “Hill Dijkinson Stadium”, a clear nod to Van Dijk’s decisive header that settled the derby in the most dramatic fashion possible.

From our perspective, it’s the kind of post supporters love, especially given the context of the game, with Everton throwing everything at the occasion only to be beaten right at the death.

It also highlights how connected Ekitike already feels to the club, despite only arriving last summer and now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Liverpool striker still fully involved despite injury setback

The timing of the post is particularly notable given what the striker is currently going through, with the forward ruled out long-term after suffering an Achilles injury against PSG.

In the days following that setback, Ekitike had already shared an emotional message on Instagram, writing: ‘It’s hard, maybe even unfair… but I’m grateful this is happening to me here, among you.’

That connection with the fans is clearly mutual, and moments like this only strengthen it further, even while he’s unable to contribute on the pitch.

Arne Slot described the injury as “devastating” but also backed the attacker to return stronger, and if his reaction to the derby win is anything to go by, his mentality is exactly where it needs to be.

Liverpool’s victory itself may not have been entirely deserved over the 90 minutes, with a draw looking likely for long periods, but great teams find moments, and Van Dijk delivered one of the most memorable in recent derby history.

Ekitike’s playful dig simply adds to that narrative, reinforcing the feeling that, even in a difficult season, Liverpool still find ways to win and still find ways to remind Everton exactly where they stand.