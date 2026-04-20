Frimpong message surfaces as Liverpool break Everton hearts in the 100th minute

While the Merseyside Derby is always a heated affair, Sunday’s clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium reached a level of late-game drama that few could have predicted.
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Despite a hostile atmosphere created by the hosts, we managed to snatch all three points in a 2-1 victory that silenced the blue half of the city.
Van Dijk secures a historic victory in the race for Top Five
The nature of the win, secured by a Virgil van Dijk header in the 100th minute, sparked wild celebrations among the traveling Kop and players alike.
Jeremie Frimpong was among those who couldn’t hide his delight at the result. Taking to X shortly after the final whistle, the 25-year-old expressed his joy for the supporters who had endured a tense afternoon.
The Dutch international posted: “Love a happy ending. Hope you enjoyed that one, Reds. You deserve it ❤️” It was a sentiment that echoed throughout our fanbase, especially given how close the game had been to ending in a stalemate.
The match itself was a grueling contest where a draw might have been a fair reflection of the play.
We struggled early on, failing to register a shot in the opening twenty minutes, but a disallowed Everton goal acted as a wake-up call.
Just 66 seconds later, Mo Salah opened the scoring with his ninth career goal against the Toffees.
While Beto eventually leveled for the hosts, our captain’s late intervention ensured we stayed on track for European qualification.
Champions League dream remains alive for the Reds
This victory is massive for our pursuit of the Champions League, leaving us seven points clear of Chelsea.
It seems the mentality in our dressing room remains strictly focused on looking upward rather than at those behind.
Curtis Jones highlighted this mindset when discussing the gap between us and our rivals, suggesting that while others celebrate minor steps, our only goal is competing at the highest level in Europe.
Even club legends are feeling the buzz, as Steven Gerrard was spotted celebrating in a pub following the historic winner.
With the Opta supercomputer now rating our chances of a top-five finish at 89.2%, the path back to the elite looks clearer than ever.
Every fan who made the trip to the new ground certainly got the happy ending the former Celtic man alluded to in his post.
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