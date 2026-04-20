Ibrahima Konate says he’s ‘close to an agreement’ with Liverpool over new contract

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has revealed that he’s now ‘close to an agreement’ over a new contract at Liverpool.

The Frenchman’s future at Anfield has been the subject of much speculation throughout the past few months, with his current deal set to expire at the end of June, and as recently as last week there were conflicting reports as to whether an extension seemed likely.

However, the moment of truth could now be imminent as the 26-year-old broke his public silence about his long-term status on Merseyside.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Konate ‘close’ to agreeing new Liverpool contract

Speaking to reporters after Liverpool’s win against Everton on Sunday, Konate stated (via Daily Express): “To be fair, there are many things people have said, but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are [now] close to an agreement. I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way.

“For sure there is a big chance I’m here next season. This is what I always wanted. I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask [sporting director] Richard Hughes what I said to him in September, November and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet.