‘I’ve loved the Merseyside derby’ – Robertson reacts after final clash

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

It was a moment that felt bigger than just three points for Liverpool, and for Andy Robertson, it carried even more personal meaning.

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A dramatic 2-1 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium saw Virgil van Dijk’s late winner secure the result, but for the Scotland captain, it marked the end of an era in a fixture he’s long cherished.

Robertson reflects on final Merseyside derby

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the match, the 32-year-old left-back opened up on what the derby has meant to him during his time at Anfield.

He said: “I’ve loved the Merseyside derby.

“They are the games I will look back on in the nine years I have been at Liverpool that kind of got the best out of me, [they] always got the juices flowing inside me and today was no different.”

The defender also revealed a conversation with Mo Salah before the match, highlighting just how aware both players were of the occasion.

Robertson added: “When I got the nod yesterday, me and Mo spoke about it and said, ‘Let’s just go and enjoy it.’ It’s our last one and we’ve had so many great memories in the Merseyside derby.”

Liverpool end Robertson’s derby era on a high

That sense of reflection continued as the former Hull City man looked back on nearly a decade of clashes with our city rivals, admitting the fixture will leave a lasting impression.

He said: “They are fantastic games to be involved in and I’m going to miss them, that’s for sure.”

From our perspective, it felt like the perfect way to close that chapter, with a late winner sealing victory in a game that, for long periods, looked like it could have slipped away.

Curtis Jones’ post-match comments about Everton celebrating being close to us even in a difficult season only added extra context to the rivalry, while Robertson himself also made a point of praising Freddie Woodman for stepping in during a difficult moment.

When you combine the emotion of a final derby appearance with the manner of the win, it’s hard to script it much better, and for one of our most consistent performers over the last nine years, it was a fitting way to sign off from a fixture that has clearly meant so much.