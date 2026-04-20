‘No real progression’ – Liverpool stalwart issues contract update which could worry Reds fans

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has said that he’s ‘relaxed’ about his contract situation despite claiming that no discernible progress has been made in terms of a renewal.

The Hungary captain has just over two years remaining on his current deal, which sees him earn £120,000 per week (Capology), placing him in the middle third of the pay scale at Anfield despite being our most consistent player this season.

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There were reports from CaughtOffside in January that the 25-year-old had reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to commit his long-term future to the Reds, although his comments after the Merseyside derby win on Sunday would suggest that no such decision has been made just yet.

Szoboszlai ‘relaxed’ about his Liverpool future

Speaking to reporters at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool’s number 8 said (via The Athletic): “There has been no real progression, so I cannot say anything new about my contract situation.

“We have a lot of games to go and I am focusing on that. As you guys know, my contract ends in 2028, so I am ready to go every day, every week, and then let’s see. Of course I see myself here in the long-term, but it is not really in my hands any more. I love being here. I love the fans. My family is happy.

“I’m completely relaxed. We have five games to go. Then I am going to rest — a big one, after my international break. Then we will see.”

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Are those comments a worry for Liverpool fans?

With Szoboszlai’s current deal running to June 2028, there’s no massive hurry for him and Liverpool to reach an agreement over a new contract, and it’s understandable that the 25-year-old would want to switch off from football for a while once the season ends next month.

The Hungarian is saying a lot of the right things by declaring that he’s ‘relaxed’ about his future and happy to be on Merseyside, although his statements that there hasn’t been any ‘real progression’ on a new deal and that it’s ‘not really’ in his hands could alarm Reds supporters.

Achieving Champions League qualification could be pivotal to keeping hold of the midfielder, who’s spoken about taking on added responsibility within the dressing room at a time when it’ll soon be shorn of two notable leaders in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool simply can’t afford to lose Szoboszlai any time soon, with the 25-year-old’s form being a rare positive in a tough season for the club, even when he’s frequently been asked to deputise at right-back whenever Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have been unavailable.

Fellow 2023 midfield signing Ryan Gravenberch committed his long-term future to the Reds by penning a new contract a few weeks ago. Hopefully our number 8 will do likewise sooner rather than later, even though his comments would suggest that it’s far from imminent.