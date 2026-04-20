‘Thank God…’ – Giorgi Mamardashvili provides reassuring social media update after derby injury

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Giorgi Mamardashvili has provided Liverpool fans with a reassuring update on the injury that he sustained in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was involved in a collision with Beto and Andy Robertson in unsuccessfully trying to prevent the Everton striker from equalising early in the second half and required treatment on the pitch before leaving on a stretcher.

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With Alisson Becker already out injured, it meant that third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was summoned from the substitutes’ bench for his first Premier League appearance for the Reds, which he came through without conceding a goal.

Mamardashvili says he’ll be ‘back soon’ from injury

The concurrent injuries of Liverpool’s two main ‘keepers would’ve been a huge cause for concern on Sunday, but after Arne Slot hinted that Mamardashvili could be cleared to play against Crystal Palace next weekend, the Georgian took to social media with his own encouraging update.

On Monday morning, he posted on Instagram: ‘Thank God everything is fine. Thank you all so much for your support and for being by my side. I’ll be back soon. 🙏 Big win in the derby and 3 points.’

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Liverpool will need Mamardashvili for the run-in

Liverpool are in a commanding position to secure Champions League qualification after the weekend’s results, but with the Reds having a tough run-in to the season and Alisson currently sidelined, they can’t afford to be without Mamardashvili in the coming weeks.

That’s not being disrespectful to Woodman, who stepped up in his team’s hour of need yesterday and did what was asked of him on the pitch, but the man in the number 25 shirt has much more high-level experience despite being four years younger than his fellow ‘keeper.

It helps that we have a free midweek ahead of the Palace fixture, which at least gives the Georgia international almost a full week to try and recover in time to play against the Eagles, a game which would’ve been on Wednesday night had we been involved in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend.

Mamardashvili could still miss out against Oliver Glasner’s side on Saturday if his open wound (which resulted in hospitalisation) hasn’t healed by then, but we can rest assured that the injury isn’t one which’ll sideline him for any great length of time.

Fingers crossed for a swift recovery for the towering 25-year-old, who’ll be very much need in our final five matches of the season.

You can view Mamardashvili’s update below, via gmamardashvili25 on Instagram: