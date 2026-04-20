Opta supercomputer delivers big Liverpool Champions League verdict

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It felt like more than just a derby win for Liverpool, because the implications for our season are now becoming crystal clear.

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That dramatic 2-1 victory over Everton has put us firmly in control of the race for Champions League qualification, and the numbers now back that up.

Opta prediction shows Liverpool in control

According to Opta Analyst, the impact of that late winner could hardly be bigger in the context of the table.

The data states: “The win takes Liverpool seven points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification with only five games remaining.

“The Opta supercomputer now rates their chances of a top-five finish at 89.2%.”

That gap gives us breathing room at exactly the right time, especially with other results going our way across the weekend.

It wasn’t long ago that the situation looked far less certain, with the chasing pack beginning to close in, but this result has shifted the landscape significantly.

Late derby win could define Liverpool’s season

Opta were also clear on what this means in a wider sense, emphasising just how crucial qualification is for the club.

They added: “Qualifying for the Champions League is an absolute must if Liverpool are to rescue anything from a disappointing season, and with this win, thanks to that very, very late strike, they took a huge step towards achieving that goal.”

From our perspective, that sums it up perfectly, because while performances haven’t always been convincing, moments like this can define a campaign.

Curtis Jones hinted at that mentality after the game, making it clear we’re focused on moving forward rather than worrying about those behind us, and that mindset is now backed up by the table itself.

Financially and competitively, Champions League football is massive for us, with recent figures showing just how much revenue it can generate, and that only adds to the importance of getting the job done.

With five games remaining and a seven-point cushion, it’s not finished yet, but it’s difficult to ignore the position we’ve now put ourselves in, and if we handle the run-in properly, this could be the moment that effectively secured our return to Europe’s top table.