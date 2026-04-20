Steven Gerrard spotted going wild after Van Dijk winner in Crosby

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

It wasn’t just the players and travelling supporters celebrating Liverpool’s dramatic derby win, as Steven Gerrard was spotted going just as wild as the rest of us.

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Virgil van Dijk’s 100th-minute header sealed a 2-1 victory over Everton, and footage shared online has now shown exactly how the former captain reacted in the moment.

Gerrard spotted celebrating wildly in Crosby



A video posted by McNamara’s Sports Bar on Facebook showed Gerrard watching the game with friends at their Crosby venue, before erupting when the winning goal hit the net.

The Liverpool legend could be seen jumping up, celebrating passionately and embracing those around him as the reality of the moment sank in.

The venue captioned the clip: “Scenes in our Crosby venue as Virgil wins the Merseyside Derby for Liverpool in the last minute! 🤯

“What a header and what a celebration from the lads in the club! Does anyone recognise anyone? 👀🔴”

From our perspective, it’s exactly the kind of reaction you’d expect from someone who knows better than most what these games mean to the club and the city.

Liverpool late drama sparks emotional reactions everywhere

The nature of the win made it even more special, with the game drifting towards what felt like a fair draw before Van Dijk produced one of the latest winners in Premier League history.

Moments like that don’t just impact the players on the pitch, they resonate across the fanbase, and Gerrard’s reaction mirrored what so many of us felt watching it unfold.

Curtis Jones’ immediate response to the goal, hands on his head in disbelief, captured the chaos of the moment on the pitch, while supporters inside the ground and across the city erupted in similar fashion.

Even Hugo Ekitike, watching from home while recovering from injury, joined in with a cheeky social media post after full-time, underlining just how united the squad remains.

For Gerrard, though, it’s another reminder that no matter where he is or what role he’s in, he’s still one of us, celebrating the highs and living every second of moments like this just like any Liverpool supporter would.