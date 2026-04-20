‘That’s their level’ – Jones hits out at Everton after 2-1 defeat

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It’s not often a Merseyside derby needs extra spice, but Curtis Jones made sure of it after Liverpool snatched a dramatic late win over Everton.

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Virgil van Dijk’s stoppage-time header sealed a 2-1 victory at Hill Dickinson Stadium, and while the result itself was huge in the race for the top five, the post-match reaction from our No.17 arguably stole the headlines.

Curtis Jones takes aim at Everton mentality

Speaking to Viaplay after the game, the Liverpool midfielder didn’t hold back when asked about the wider context of the result and what it means for both clubs.

Jones said: “I mean, look, it shows the team that we are and the team that they are. They are celebrating that they are two points behind us in one of our worst years.”

That line alone sums up the gulf in expectations, particularly when you consider how inconsistent we’ve been at times this season and yet still find ourselves pushing for Champions League football.

The England international doubled down with another pointed remark, adding: “If that’s what they take as a stepping stone or a step in the right direction, then I don’t know.”

It’s a comment that will no doubt divide opinion, but from a Liverpool perspective, it reflects the standards we expect, even in a campaign that hasn’t hit the heights of last season.

Liverpool focus remains on Champions League objective

Jones made it clear that, despite the derby drama and the emotion around such a late winner, our focus isn’t on what Everton are doing but on our own targets.

“We don’t think about teams that are catching us. We only ever look forward and we know that we have to play in the Champions League.”

Virgil van Dijk also spoke of the importance of scoring such a late goal, now we must continue this form for the the rest of the season.

That mentality is exactly what Arne Slot will want to see heading into the final stretch, especially with the Opta supercomputer suggesting just how tight the race for the top five could be.

The reality is that a draw might have been a fair result on the balance of play, but great teams find a way, and Van Dijk’s 100th-minute winner ensured we did just that in the most dramatic fashion possible.

Jones’ immediate reaction to that goal said everything, but his post-match words have now added another layer to this rivalry, reminding everyone that even in a difficult season, Liverpool’s expectations remain miles above those across Stanley Park.