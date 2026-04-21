Alisson sets targeted comeback date as Liverpool learn extent of Giorgi Mamardashvili injury

(Photos by Gareth Copley and Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker is hoping to be back in action for Liverpool soon, with he and fellow goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili both currently sidelined.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds’ number 1 has missed our last six matches with a hamstring injury – the second one he has had this season – and his Georgian understudy suffered a deep wound to his knee in the 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday.

That body blow led to Freddie Woodman being summoned from the bench to make his first Premier League appearance for LFC, with his efforts subsequently being praised by Andy Robertson.

Alisson sets targeted comeback date

As reported by Gregg Evans for The Athletic, Mamardashvili is expected to be ruled out for two to four weeks, with the 25-year-old posting a reassuring update on Instagram yesterday as he downplayed fears of a serious injury.

Alisson is targeting a return to action for Liverpool’s fixture away to Manchester United on Sunday week, which means that Woodman is set to start against Crystal Palace this coming Saturday.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Alisson returning for Man United game would be huge

When the Georgia international left the pitch on a stretcher at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Reds fans would’ve been forgiven for fearing the worst, considering our luck on the injury front this season.

Thankfully, it looks as though he could recover before the campaign finishes next month, and having our number 1 back for the grudge match at Old Trafford in 12 days’ time would be a massive boost for Arne Slot.

That’s not being disrespectful towards Woodman, who did his job commendably against Everton, but the reassurance of having Alisson as our last line of defence against Man United in the run-in to the Champions League qualification race would be enormous.

The Liverpool head coach mightn’t be hugely popular right now, but supporters wouldn’t at all disagree with his assertion in January that the Brazilian is ‘the best goalkeeper’ in the world, a status he has underline throughout eight outstanding years at Anfield.

Fingers crossed that the 33-year-old will be passed fit to play against the Red Devils, and that Mamardashvili will also be cleared to return in early May.

In the meantime, we’re confident that Woodman will have a better outing at home to Palace on Saturday than he did on his Reds debut six months ago when we lost 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.