‘He should be back’ – Crystal Palace set for major injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are set to enjoy a major injury boost for their visit to Anfield on Saturday as they seek to maintain their recent hex over Liverpool.

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The two sides have met four times in the past 12 months, with the Reds failing to win any of those matches, and their most recent meeting saw Oliver Glasner’s side record a 3-0 away victory in the Carabao Cup last October.

The Eagles were without Adam Wharton for their 0-0 draw against West Ham on Monday night after sustaining a minor issue in their Conference League quarter-final away to Fiorentina last week, but the midfielder seems likely to return in time for his team’s visit to Merseyside.

Wharton likely to be fit for Palace on Saturday

Speaking after Palace’s match last night, Glasner indicated that the 22-year-old is likely to be fit in time to face Liverpool next weekend.

The Austrian said (via cpfc.co.uk): “He should be back [for the game at Anfield]. It was mostly a precaution more or less, a little bit of clinical symptoms. I expect him back on Thursday in training when we start to prepare for the Liverpool game and he should be available.”

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Beating Palace will be even tougher with Wharton in the side

A tough assignment against the Eagles would undoubtedly become even more difficult if – as expected – Wharton is cleared to play at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds continue to be strongly linked with the midfielder, who Alex Crook claimed (via talkSPORT) is ‘expected to leave’ Palace in the summer, and their next game could potentially represent an audition for the 22-year-old if he were to desire a transfer to LFC.

With Wataru Endo now 33, and neither Ryan Gravenberch nor Alexis Mac Allister a pure no.6, Wharton would give Liverpool a true long-term defensive midfield option if sporting director Richard Hughes can entice him to Merseyside ahead of next season.

In the immediate term, Arne Slot’s side – who have a few injury absentees of their own – will need to be at their sharpest if they’re to minimise Wharton’s impact on proceedings at Anfield at the weekend, especially given the Eagles’ record against us over the past year.

An overdue win against Palace would go some way towards achieving Champions League qualification and building upon the crucial victories over Fulham and Everton.