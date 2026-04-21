Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool closing in on two of the most critical deals of the summer

Liverpool remain in talks to secure contract extensions for both Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The pair’s current terms are set to expire in the summers of 2028 and 2026, respectively.

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Talks with the Frenchman are understood to be in a more advanced stage than the Hungarian international.

Liverpool extending Konate and Szoboszlai is critical

Romano jumped on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of Tuesday morning to confirm that the Reds are ‘confident’ they’ll secure Konate on improved terms. Likewise, talks with Szoboszlai remain ongoing.

🚨 Liverpool remain confident to complete new deal agreement with Konaté soon as talks are very advanced. Negotiations with Dominik Szoboszlai are still ongoing at this stage, deal on. 🔛🇭🇺 🎥➕ https://t.co/f0aD32GX0C pic.twitter.com/6cnNEKknON — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2026

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While these two deals may not seem as critical as the need for the club to bolster the forward line this summer, it’s worth noting that securing both contracts would provide a great deal of reassurance.

With Jeremy Jacquet set to arrive this summer and Giovanni Leoni expected to return to team training around the end of April, Liverpool would have a full complement of centre-backs – assuming Konate stays put.

Likewise, while Szoboszlai isn’t necessarily in imminent danger of an exit, a fresh contract would represent a significant barrier to any interested club trying their luck this summer.

With reports indicating that Alexis Mac Allister could be off at the end of the season – coupled with the loss of experienced heads in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson – we can ill afford further key losses.

Liverpool don’t need extra spots to fill this summer

Put simply, Liverpool can’t afford to be wasting funds on replacing both Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Arne Slot has already admitted that we may very well need to adopt a sell-to-buy policy this summer.

But adding further crucial positions beyond two wingers (and arguably a versatile centre-forward), a central midfielder, and, potentially, even a right-back, would complicate matters.

It’s a challenging task as it is – even more so, given Richard Hughes and Co. won’t be armed with the same budget they had last summer.