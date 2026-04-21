Liverpool ticket price increases seem even more despicable as FSG reap £225m boost

(Photos by Carl Recine and Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have seen their net worth increase significantly over the past year, thus making their decision to raise ticket prices at Anfield even more despicable.

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In late March, the Merseyside club announced that the cost of tickets for home games would rise from the start of next season in line with inflation, a decision which has been strongly condemned by supporters’ groups and Jamie Carragher.

Match-going fans have since been urged not to spend any money once they enter the stadium on matchday, in an attempt to hit the ownership in the pocket just as John Henry and co have done to supporters by jacking up ticket prices.

FSG’s net worth has increased by £225m in 12 months

As reported by The Mirror, the annual Forbes Billionaires List has just been published, and its figures show that FSG’s net worth has increased by £225m in the past 12 months.

The combined wealth of Henry, Tom Werner and minority shareholder LeBron James is cited at almost £7bn, with the former reported to possess a fortune of £4.2bn, the same amount at which Liverpool FC was valued last May.

In the 2024/25 season, LFC posted a club-record revenue of £703m, a 14% increase from the previous financial period.

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How can FSG continue to stand over ticket price increases?

FSG have done plenty of good at Liverpool since their stewardship of the club began in autumn 2010, but they’ve also been guilty of some crass misjudgements, with the ticket price increases being their latest misstep.

Increased matchday operational costs at Anfield were cited as justification for the rise in ticket prices (liverpoolfc.com), but that reasoning seems even harder to stand over now that we know the owners’ net worth has extended over the past year.

While Henry and co enjoy even greater wealth, the loyal fans who follow the team on matchdays are left to pay even more to demonstrate their loyalty at a time when the cost of living in the UK is soaring.

How can FSG stand over that when they evidently had the financial wherewithal to cover that cost? If anything, they ought to have gone the other way with ticket prices and earned reputational brownie points from the fan base.

Huge credit is due to all Liverpool fans who’ve taken action to register their opposition to the ticket price increases – the fight must continue so that those in the boardroom in Boston are eventually shamed into reading the room and acting accordingly.