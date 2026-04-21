Report: Slot gives green light for Liverpool to pursue 27y/o who PSG would be willing to offload

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Arne Slot has given Liverpool the green light to pursue one player who Paris Saint-Germain would seemingly be willing to offload.

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The addition of at least one top-class forward in the summer transfer window will be essential for the Reds, with Mo Salah leaving at the end of this season and Hugo Ekitike sidelined with a long-term injury which could keep him out for the remainder of 2026.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande continues to be cited as a leading candidate to replace the Egyptian, and LFC could also be on the lookout for a new centre-forward to compensate for the Frenchman’s lengthy absence.

Liverpool ‘making moves’ for potential Kolo Muani swoop

A report from TuttoJuve has claimed that Liverpool are ‘already making moves’ over a potential swoop for Randal Kolo Muani, who’s currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from PSG.

The 27-year-old could be attainable as Luis Enrique doesn’t see him as part of his project in Paris, and Slot has reportedly approved of the French striker’s profile in a meeting with Anfield chiefs.

The Champions League holders are ‘intent’ on offloading the forward, who’s currently earning a base wage of £150,000 per week according to Capology, and would be willing to accept offers of around €40m (£34.8m) for him.

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Hard to see Liverpool splashing out for Kolo Muani

Liverpool spent approximately £200m to sign two strikers last summer in Ekitike and Alexander Isak, and even though both have since suffered long-term injuries, it’s difficult to envisage them forking out for another centre-forward unless it’s a truly irresistible opportunity.

Despite TuttoJuve‘s report describing him as ‘perfectly suited’ to Slot’s style of play at Anfield, Kolo Muani isn’t exactly the most potent of no.9s, having managed just five goals in nearly 2,000 minutes of football for a Spurs side in genuine danger of being relegated.

Admittedly his returns in vastly superior teams at Eintracht Frankfurt (50 games, 26 goals) and Juventus (22 games, 10 goals) were much more encouraging, but his record in the Premier League certainly leaves a lot to be desired.

In truth, Liverpool are much more likely to go all-out in pursuing teenage winger Diomande and a versatile defender in the summer than paying roughly £35m for Kolo Muani, who’s on nearly half the weekly wage that Salah has been getting.

We’d take these reports with a pinch of salt for now, unless they’re later corroborated by top-tier sources closer to Merseyside.