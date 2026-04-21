Sky Sports: Arne Slot set to remain Liverpool manager for the 2026/27 season

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is expected to remain Liverpool manager going into the 2026/27 campaign, reports Sky Sports.

The Dutchman has come under immense pressure ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Reds trailing outside the top four.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

However, it’s understood that securing Champions League football will be enough to keep the head coach in his current role.

Arne Slot is safe as Liverpool manager

Vinny O’Connor told Sky Sports (via X) that Slot should be granted another season as Liverpool manager, presuming that the club secures Champions League football.

Arne Slot is expected to continue as Liverpool manager next season, as the club close in on Champions League qualification 🔴 pic.twitter.com/EmIZjWRnEH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 21, 2026

This comes amid the perception of the 2025/26 season being a transitional one following a number of personnel changes. Not to forget, or downplay, either the tragedy of Diogo Jota’s passing ahead of the campaign.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

However, with the Merseyside giants looking increasingly likely to clinch Champions League football (via a European Performance Spot), it seems Slot will be given ample opportunity to prove his worth once more.

Does Slot deserve to avoid sack fate?

Does Slot deserve to avoid the sack at Anfield this summer?

To be completely fair to the 47-year-old, he’s been hit with a number of mitigating circumstances after helping the Reds lift the Premier League title last term.

Let’s not forget we’ve virtually had no pace on the flanks this season, with Mo Salah’s form falling off a cliff and the recruitment team having lacked the foresight to anticipate the impact of Luis Diaz’s departure.

Arne Slot’s record in 2024/25 Arne Slot’s record in 2025/26 56 games 52 games 38 wins 27 wins 9 draws 7 draws 9 defeats 18 defeats 2.2 points per game 1.69 points per game

Can we see a world in which granting Arne Slot more pace and fresh legs on the flanks helps steer Liverpool in the right direction?

Yes, of course.

But at this point, it feels like there’s not the same level of belief in the manager as there once was. It feels like we’ve taken things too far.

And we have to wonder just how much Liverpool might regret not making a change this summer when you’ve got exciting candidates on the market like Xabi Alonso.