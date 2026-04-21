Freddie Woodman reveals what he was thinking when he came on unexpectedly in Merseyside derby

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Freddie Woodman has admitted that he felt ‘nervous’ when he was unexpectedly summoned from the substitutes’ bench in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

With Alisson Becker currently sidelined and Giorgi Mamardashvili going off injured early in the second half, the 29-year-old was thrust into the fray for Liverpool against their local rivals, but he didn’t concede in his time on the pitch as the Reds pulled off a last-gasp win over Everton.

Andy Robertson was subsequently keen to praise the Londoner’s dedication behind the scenes, with the netminder making just his second appearance since joining LFC last summer, and the former Preston man has since been reflecting on his improbable derby outing at the weekend.

Woodman reflects on Merseyside derby appearance

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com about his Premier League debut for Liverpool, Woodman said: “It was a moment that I was waiting for and probably ready for as well.

“I’ve trained hard all season. I didn’t think it would come but it’s obviously amazing to do it in a Merseyside derby and then to win it like we did was unbelievable. It was a really nice moment for me and a nice moment for my family as well, so I’m pleased.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. Being a part of this massive club, you have moments where you are a little bit nervous.

“To be honest, I thought to myself as I ran on, I just saw our back four and thought, ‘I should be alright, you know, as they are proper players.’ I thought I wouldn’t be too busy and, to be fair, they looked after me. It was just unbelievable to make my debut in the Premier League and to win like we did was special.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Woodman came good when Liverpool needed him

Woodman could hardly have had more challenging circumstances in which to make his top-flight debut for Liverpool – away to Everton at 1-1 in game we couldn’t afford to lose in the hunt for Champions League qualification – but he stepped up to the task commendably.

He dealt well with everything which was asked of him, ably assisted by a solid back four ahead of him in the second half, and should take great confidence from his outing in the Merseyside derby.

The 29-year-old is set to start against Crystal Palace on Saturday with both Alisson and Mamardashvili injured, and although he conceded three goals to the Eagles on their previous visit to Anfield in the Carabao Cup six months ago, he’ll be playing in a much stronger starting XI this time around.

Woodman’s unexpected appearance against Everton was reminiscent of Vitezslav Jaros coming off the bench at Selhurst Park last season when Caoimhin Kelleher was absent through illness and the Brazilian stopper was then forced off with injury.

That day and the Merseyside derby illustrate the importance of having a solid third-choice goalkeeper to call upon, even though they’re unlikely to have many minutes on the pitch.