Chelsea handed brutal Liam Rosenior sack verdict ahead of Liverpool showdown in May

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Just three months after taking on the job of Chelsea head coach, it now seems plausible that Liam Rosenior won’t be in charge of the west London outfit by the time they face Liverpool at Anfield next month.

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The Blues’ hopes of catching Arne Slot’s team in the final Champions League berth from the Premier League were heavily dented by a 3-0 thrashing at Brighton on Tuesday night, with the Seagulls moving above the FIFA Club World Cup winners into sixth place.

Chelsea now sit seven points behind the Reds with only four matches to play, and if we win both of our games in the meantime, we’ll be mathematically out of reach for them by the time they come to Merseyside on 9 May.

Burley calls for immediate Rosenior sacking

Speaking on ESPN FC after the result at the Amex Stadium, former Blues player Craig Burley urged the club to jettison Rosenior immediately as he said: “How can you look at these results and performances and allow this manager to continue into this weekend, never mind beyond that?

“I do not see any point in keeping Liam Rosenior in this role when it’s spiralling downhill as fast as it is.”

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Will Rosenior make it to Chelsea’s visit to Liverpool?

Will the 41-year-old still be in charge of Chelsea by the time they face Liverpool next month? There have been conflicting reports in that regard.

Football Insider reported that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy would like to stick with him going into next season, although CFC insider Simon Phillips claimed this morning that ‘he could be sacked today’ and that he ‘basically pretty much said goodbye to all his staff and his players’ after the 3-0 loss to Brighton.

The Blues could be effectively or even mathematically out of the Champions League race by the time they visit Anfield, but if the Reds were to drop points against Crystal Palace and Manchester United and Rosenior is sacked in the meantime, the Chelsea game could become a whole lot trickier.

If the west Londoners dispense with their current boss and bring in an interim replacement before 9 May, could they benefit from ‘new manager bounce’ when they play Liverpool? Might they have closed the gap to fifth place by then?

The uncertainty over their head coach’s immediate future (something Slot has also had in recent weeks) may well add to the narrative around the upcoming version of this grudge match, and the Reds must ensure that they take care of their own business in the meantime.