Deeney delivers clear verdict on Van Dijk after Merseyside derby moment

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s late victory over Everton didn’t just give us three huge points, it also reminded everyone exactly why Virgil van Dijk remains so important to this side.

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The Dutchman’s dramatic winner has now been recognised externally too, with Troy Deeney selecting our captain in his Premier League team of the week.

Deeney explains Van Dijk selection after derby winner

Writing for BBC Sport, the former Watford striker didn’t overcomplicate his reasoning when it came to including the Liverpool No.4.

He said: “You play the Merseyside derby, you’re the captain and score right at the end of the game to nick it. You’re in the team.”

It’s a simple assessment, but one that perfectly captures the magnitude of the moment, with Van Dijk stepping up when it mattered most in one of the biggest fixtures of our season.

The Netherlands international not only delivered the decisive goal, but also produced a strong defensive display throughout, underlining why he continues to be viewed as the leader of this team.

Van Dijk showing leadership when Liverpool need it most

For us, this performance wasn’t just about one header in stoppage time, it was about the influence he brings across 90 minutes, especially in high-pressure games like this.

Stats from the match underline his impact, with eight clearances, four recoveries and a goal to cap off a dominant showing at the back (via Sofascore).

Jamie Carragher has already pointed to the importance of our experienced core, highlighting how Van Dijk and Mo Salah decided the game, while Markus Babbel recently described the 34-year-old as still being “the tower in the back” despite a challenging campaign.

That wider context matters, because even when Liverpool haven’t been at their best this season, the captain has still delivered in defining moments like this one.

With a crucial run-in ahead, performances like the one at Everton could prove decisive in securing Champions League football, and if we’re going to get there, it feels increasingly likely that Van Dijk will have a major say in it.