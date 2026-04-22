‘Still a chance…’ – James Pearce update hints at massive injury boost for Liverpool this week

Image via The Redmen TV

James Pearce has shared news of a potential significant injury boost for Liverpool in the coming days.

The Reds have been without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker since mid-March due to a hamstring problem which has sidelined him for the last six games, in which time Arne Slot’s side have exited the FA Cup and Champions League.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Giorgi Mamardashvili has deputised in the meantime, but when he was forced off injured in the second half against Everton on Sunday, Freddie Woodman was summoned for his first Premier League outing for LFC.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was reported to be targeting Liverpool’s visit to Manchester United on 3 May as his comeback appearance, but it’s not out of the question that he could yet return against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Alisson could resume team training this week

Pearce has reported for The Athletic that Alisson could potentially be given clearance to resume team training later this week, now that he’s in the ‘final stages’ of his recovery from his hamstring injury.

In sharing a link to his article on X, the journalist summarised: ‘Still a chance that Alisson resumes team training at Kirkby later this week ahead of Saturday’s clash with Palace. No decision yet. Liverpool’s No 1 has been targeting United away for his comeback. Woodman on standby for full PL debut.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Alisson on the verge of timely return from hamstring injury

With Alisson not yet back in team training three days out from the Eagles’ visit to Anfield, it seems likely that Saturday’s fixture might come slightly too soon for him, but he appears to be well on track to be fit in time for the game at Old Trafford the following weekend.

Mamardashvili will miss at least two weeks after suffering a deep wound to his knee in the Merseyside derby, so it’s probable that Woodman will start against Palace, just as he did in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

The 29-year-old will take heart from not conceding in his 40+ minutes on the pitch at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and he’ll have had virtually a full week to prepare himself for the game against Oliver Glasner’s side, rather than being thrown in at the deep end like he was on Sunday.

Nonetheless, potentially having Alisson back in team training before the Palace fixture would be an enormous boost for Liverpool and would build upon the improved morale from the wins over Fulham and Everton.

Even if he’s not quite ready for Saturday, having him available to face Man United in early May would be a glorious sight.