Joyce shares major Ekitike injury update after surgery confirmed

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s derby win over Everton kept our season alive on the pitch, but attention has quickly shifted to longer-term concerns, with a fresh update emerging on Hugo Ekitike and his recovery from injury.

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The French forward has been absent since suffering a serious issue in Europe, and the latest information confirms that his road back has now properly begun.

Ekitike surgery confirmed as recovery begins

Reporting via The Times, journalist Paul Joyce has provided the clearest update yet on the striker’s condition.

Joyce wrote: “Hugo Ekitike has undergone successful surgery on the achilles injury he sustained against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season.

“No timescale is being placed on the striker’s return as he begins his rehabilitation at the club.”

That confirmation will come as a relief in one sense, with the operation going to plan, but the absence of any return date underlines just how serious the setback is.

For a player who had started to find his feet at Anfield, it means a long period on the sidelines while the rest of the squad pushes towards securing Champions League football.

Long road ahead for Ekitike

The 23-year-old has already hinted at the mental challenge ahead, sharing an emotional message with supporters in the aftermath of his injury where he spoke about drawing strength from the fans and the club.

That connection could prove crucial during what is likely to be an extended rehabilitation process, particularly given the nature of Achilles injuries and the time they typically require.

Arne Slot didn’t hide how damaging the setback was either, describing it as devastating for the young attacker while also backing him to return stronger in the future.

There’s also the wider squad impact to consider, with Liverpool already dealing with attacking inconsistency and questions around depth in forward areas.

Ekitike had shown flashes of promise, even if his contributions weren’t yet at the elite level expected, and his absence removes another option at a crucial stage of the season.

For now, the focus shifts away from immediate returns and towards patience, because while the surgery marks a positive step, it’s only the beginning of what will be a long journey back to full fitness for the Liverpool striker.