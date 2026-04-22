Lineker baffled by Salah vs Hazard debate as verdict becomes clear

Pictures via The Rest is Football on YouTube

There are few debates that refuse to disappear in football, but the constant comparison between Mo Salah and Eden Hazard is one that still leaves many scratching their heads.

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Following another decisive contribution from our No.11 in the Merseyside derby, the conversation has resurfaced once again, with Gary Lineker admitting he simply doesn’t understand why the two are even directly compared.

Lineker questions Salah vs Hazard comparison

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, the former England striker made it clear that the debate itself feels misplaced given how different the two attackers are.

Lineker said: “It always seems to be a debate about these two players, which one’s the best.

“And I don’t know why they go with these two because they’re very different players, personalities, but they’re both diminutive.

“And that’s Eden Hazard and Mo Salah. They’re different, aren’t they? For comparisons and stuff.”

That point alone cuts through much of the noise, because while both players operate in similar attacking areas, their output and roles couldn’t be more different.

Numbers vs moments – why Salah stands apart

Micah Richards, who has spoken on this matter before, attempted to explain the contrast by comparing their styles to two of the modern game’s greats.

He said: “I don’t want to say it’s the same, but it’s like Messi as a football player and Ronaldo a goal scorer. Different. They’re just different, aren’t they?

“Mo Salah takes more pride in scoring goals. Hazard takes more pride in maybe creating or doing something magical. So they’re different players, I would say.”

That distinction was echoed by Alan Shearer, who acknowledged that aesthetics often influence opinion.

Shearer said: “Yeah. I would I would go along with that. I mean his numbers obviously don’t compare with goals, but you’ve got more chance of getting the spectacular from Eden Hazard than you have Mo Salah.

“Not that he can’t produce the spectacular as we’ve seen it, but more pleasing on the eye, maybe.”

The reality, though, is that football isn’t judged on aesthetics alone.

While Hazard could light up moments, our Egyptian King has built a body of work that very few in Premier League history can match, consistently delivering goals and assists season after season.

Curtis Jones has already made a similar point when discussing the pair, explaining that while some may prefer the Belgian’s natural talent, there’s no question who you would pick if the aim is to win games.

And after yet another derby where Salah delivered when it mattered most, that argument feels more settled than ever.