‘Saleable asset’ – Liverpool could be open to offers for their fifth most-used player this season

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Liverpool could reportedly be ‘tempted’ to cash in on one of their most-used players from this season if they were to receive a substantial offer for him.

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The Telegraph’s Dominic King reported last week that Alexis Mac Allister could potentially be sacrificed in order to ‘finance the next part of the rebuild’ of the squad at Anfield, and Gary Neville went as far as saying that the 27-year-old is ‘coming towards the end‘.

Whilst that comment from the Sky Sports pundit is rather melodramatic given the Argentine’s age, there have been further suggestions of a potential summer exit for the Reds’ number 10.

Liverpool could be ‘tempted’ to sell Mac Allister

Pete O’Rourke reported for Football Insider that Liverpool are ‘tempted’ by the idea of selling Mac Allister in the upcoming transfer window, with talks over a new contract said to have reached an impasse amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid and city rivals Atletico.

The 2022 World Cup winner is regarded as a ‘saleable asset’ at Anfield ahead of a summer in which – as Arne Slot recently hinted – the club may be compelled to sell some players in order to fund prospective additions.

At 27, the Argentina international is viewed as a prime candidate for that scenario, particularly with the LaLiga duo capable of paying ‘a significant amount’ for him.

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Liverpool would be foolish to jettison Mac Allister readily

It’d be fair to claim that Mac Allister’s performance levels have declined significantly from last season and that he’d command one of the highest transfer fees among the Liverpool squad. Indeed, Transfermarkt cite his market value at €80m (£69.4m), the sixth-largest of any Reds player.

There’ll inevitably be a few exits from Anfield over the summer, on top of the confirmed departures of Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, but FSG should be hugely reluctant to sell the ex-Brighton midfielder unless a truly irresistible offer were to be tabled.

His ongoing importance to the team is reflected in the fact that he’s played the fifth-most minutes of anyone for LFC this season (Transfermarkt), which shows that Slot very much trusts him, and that he’s reliable in terms of remaining consistently fit.

Most minutes played for Liverpool in 2025/26 (all competitions) Virgil van Dijk 4,491 Dominik Szoboszlai 4,286 Ibrahima Konate 3,847 Ryan Gravenberch 3,791 Alexis Mac Allister 3,435

The fire-sale of last summer should make Liverpool think twice about another mass exodus this time around. Hindsight is 20/20, of course, but just imagine how helpful it would’ve been to have had the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and (like it or not) Trent Alexander-Arnold to call upon this season.

So long as Mac Allister is happy to keep pulling on the famous red shirt, the hierarchy ought to forget about any notion of offloading him in the coming months, barring an insanely high offer well in excess of his aforementioned market valuation.