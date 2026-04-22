Liverpool could command a ‘considerable transfer fee’ for 22y/o who’s yet to make his Reds debut

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been told they could command a ‘considerable transfer fee’ for one player who’s yet to make his official first-team debut for the Reds.

Last August, Luca Stephenson signed a new long-term contract at Anfield prior to joining Dundee United on loan for a second successive season, with the 22-year-old making 33 appearances this term before suffering a hamstring injury in recent weeks.

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Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin has confessed that he’d love to have the midfielder at Tannadice for another campaign but acknowledged that the player would probably have his mind set on establishing himself somewhere on a permanent basis.

Liverpool could yield ‘considerable transfer fee’ for Stephenson

The 44-year-old said (via The Courier): “Can he [Stephenson] come back again? Honestly, my feeling is that Luca wants to be somewhere permanently.

“He has been on loan for a few successive seasons – his time at Dundee United is the longest he’s stayed anywhere for a considerable period – and I’d expect him to want that stability and chance to kick on.

“Luca is under contract at Liverpool and, given how well he’s done here, I think that would be a considerable transfer fee.”

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What comes next for Stephenson and Liverpool?

Liverpool appear to have plenty of faith in Stephenson if they rewarded him with a long-term contract last summer, but at 22 years of age and having yet to play competitively for the first team, could he realistically make the breakthrough at Anfield?

The midfielder has impressed for the Reds in pre-season over the last couple of years and has now racked up two seasons of regular Premiership football at Dundee United, so he’ll no doubt be eager to build on that momentum rather than seeing his career stall.

He couldn’t have done much more to prove his worth at Tannadice, although forging his way into Arne Slot’s senior squad on a fixed basis could be challenging, never mind trying to carve out a regular starting berth.

As Goodwin has said, Stephenson is likely to want stability at this stage of his career, and realistically that could involve moving on from Liverpool permanently if he can’t see a pathway into the first team.

The Reds could find themselves inundated with bids for the 22-year-old in the summer and may be inclined to sell if they’re offered a decent transfer fee and the player were to seek a move elsewhere.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes next for the midfielder, who’s done his reputation the world of good with his performances at Dundee United over the past couple of years.