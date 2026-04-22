Transfer insider claims Liverpool have set a target date for completion of Yan Diomande swoop

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly have a target date in mind for completing a deal to sign Yan Diomande, with an increasing sense in recent days that the Reds are serious about trying to land the RB Leipzig winger.

Florian Plettenberg claimed earlier this week that the 19-year-old is the Merseysiders’ ‘top target’ to replace Mo Salah, and with the Bundesliga outfit understood to be lining up a move for AIK teenager Zadok Yohanna, it suggests that they may be preparing for life after the Ivory Coast international.

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Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has indicated that the Red Bull-owned club could demand as much as €100m (£87m) for the in-demand forward, although an update from one insider would suggest that the Reds may be willing to push the boat out to sign him.

Liverpool want Diomande deal done before the World Cup

Graeme Bailey reported for TEAMtalk that Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Diomande, with transfer talks said to be progressing nicely.

Anfield chiefs are said to be determined to strike an agreement for the RB Leipzig winger ahead of the World Cup, which begins on 11 June.

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Liverpool seem intent on getting Diomande through the door early

With seven weeks to go until FIFA’s global extravaganza kicks off in North America, Liverpool seem intent on hitting the accelerator to try and complete a deal for the 19-year-old before then.

Diomande will almost certainly be in the Ivory Coast squad for the finals, where his already gleaming reputation could soar even higher if he carries over his club form onto the international stage, with his country facing Ecuador, Germany and Curacao in their group.

Richard Hughes may well be conscious that a strong World Cup for the RB Leipzig gem could make it more difficult to get a deal done for him, hence the reported determination to reach an agreement before the tournament.

Liverpool have previous when it comes to completing early-summer signings – they snapped up Jeremie Frimpong within a week of lifting the Premier League trophy last year and quietly got Fabinho through the door just a couple of days after losing the 2018 Champions League final.

Three years ago, the Reds clinched a move for Alexis Mac Allister in early June off the back of an outstanding campaign at Brighton, and they may already have a lot of work done behind the scenes for a prospective swoop for Diomande.

Salah’s farewell at Anfield next month is going to be emotional, but signing the Ivory Coast teenager almost instantly after the Egyptian’s farewell would go a long way towards softening the blow.