‘Preparing to act’ – Liverpool ‘seriously’ considering summer raid for ‘fabulous’ £60m prodigy

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Liverpool are reportedly giving serious consideration to a summer move for a £60m-valued midfielder based in London.

In previous years, the Reds have taken advantage of other clubs’ relegations by snapping up some of their standout players, including Gini Wijnaldum from Newcastle a decade ago and Andy Robertson from Hull the following year.

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A fresh report suggests they might be eyeing a similar raid for a youngster from one team who are scrapping to salvage their Premier League status, and he plays in a position where John Aldridge insists LFC need reinforcements.

Liverpool ‘preparing to act’ in Archie Gray transfer race

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are ‘seriously looking into’ a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray and – along with Bayern Munich – are ‘preparing to act’ if there’s a viable opportunity to sign him.

Spurs are understandably determined to hold onto the 20-year-old but could be in danger of losing him if they’re relegated, in which case they could be prepared to entertain offers of £60m or more for him.

He’s expected to become one of the ‘most sought-after young players in European football’ if Roberto De Zerbi’s side drop into the Championship, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa also reportedly monitoring the youngster.

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Gray’s versatility would make him quite appealing to Liverpool

Gray’s performances have been a rare positive in a truly abysmal season for Spurs, with TNT Sports pundit Owen Hargreaves hailing him as ‘fabulous’ and his former boss Igor Tudor describing him as an ‘incredible guy playing all positions’ (Evening Standard).

That versatility is something the starlet has in abundance. This season alone, he’s played in no fewer than six positions – mainly as a defensive or central midfielder, but also anywhere across the back four and on the right of midfield (Transfermarkt).

TEAMtalk also alluded to how his ‘composure and tactical intelligence’ have impressed scouts from numerous clubs, and he’ll surely be one of his club’s most in-demand players – and sellable assets – if they are relegated.

Gray mightn’t go straight into the Liverpool starting XI if the Reds were to sign him, but his tactical flexibility would make him a tremendous squad option, and he already has an abundance of high-level experience for a 20-year-old.

He’s accrued 132 senior appearances between Spurs and Leeds, recently surpassing 50 Premier League games whilst also playing in the Champions League and Europa League (Transfermarkt), and he hasn’t looked out of place on any of those stages.

For now, LFC’s interest would appear to be preliminary, and the fate of the north London club’s relegation battle could determine the probability of the youngster staying or going, but this is one transfer story worth keeping an eye on coming into the summer.