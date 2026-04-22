‘Most this season’ – Jones dominates Premier League chart vs Everton

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dramatic derby victory may be remembered for the late winner, but one of the standout individual performances came from Curtis Jones, whose numbers against Everton underline just how important he was to us.

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The Scouser’s display wasn’t just about energy or commitment, it was backed up by a remarkable statistic that puts him ahead of every player in the league this season.

Jones dominates Premier League stat charts

According to Squawka on X, the Liverpool midfielder produced a defensive performance that hasn’t been matched in the current campaign.

They reported: “Curtis Jones won possession 16 times against Everton, the most by any player in a single Premier League match this season.”

That figure alone highlights just how influential the 25-year-old was, particularly in a game where control shifted repeatedly and Everton had spells of momentum.

The stat was put into further context: “The last player to record more was William Saliba, who won it 17 times against Manchester United back in 2023/24.”

When you consider the intensity of a Merseyside derby, producing numbers like that becomes even more impressive.

More than just numbers for Curtis Jones

What makes the England international’s display even more notable is the role he played, operating in an unfamiliar position at right back.

His ability to win the ball back repeatedly helped us regain control at key moments, and as much as the Blues tried to make it a thing – he was nowhere near costing his team in terms of an obvious non-penalty.

Jones himself made it clear after the match that the focus remains firmly on our own ambitions rather than the opposition, insisting we are only looking forward in the race for Champions League football.

That mentality was reflected in his performance, combining work rate with composure in a high-pressure environment.

Squawka also noted that “Florian Wirtz was the only player to have four successful passes into the penalty area” and “Cody Gakpo had the joint-most shots and shots on target in GW33”, but it was Liverpool’s No.17 who set the benchmark defensively.

In a match ultimately decided by a 100th-minute winner, moments of quality grab the headlines, but performances like this are often what make those moments possible.