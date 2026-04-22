Nicol set for major payday as Liverpool memorabilia goes under hammer

(Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images)

There’s something powerful about Liverpool history being placed back into the hands of supporters, and that’s exactly what’s happening with Steve Nicol.

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The former Red now more famed for his punditry is putting some of the most iconic pieces of his career up for auction, offering fans the chance to own genuine parts of one of our most successful eras.

Nicol’s medals could fetch huge figures

As reported by BBC News, the headline item from Nicol’s collection is his FA Cup winner’s medal from the 1985-86 season.

“The FA cup medal won by footballer Steve Nicol after he helped carry Liverpool FC to victory during the 1985 to 1986 season is expected to fetch up to £20,000 at auction.”

That piece alone reflects a defining moment in our history, coming in a 3-1 win over Everton at Wembley.

“The medal, which carries an estimate of £10,000 to £20,000, marks the first FA Cup title of Nicol’s career, and was won after a 3-1 victory for Liverpool after a nail-biting match against Everton FC at Wembley Stadium in 1986.”

It’s not the only major item either, with his European Cup medal from 1984 also expected to command a significant fee.

“The Scottish-born footballer’s European Cup winners’ medal… is expected to sell for £8,000 to £16,000.”

Chance for fans to own Liverpool history

The auction, taking place in London, includes more than 50 items spanning Nicol’s career, from shirts to individual awards.

“It is leading the collection of memorabilia from the former footballer’s highly successful career, and is set to go under the hammer at Propstore auction house in London later this month.”

For the 64-year-old, the decision isn’t about cashing in, but about ensuring these items go to people who truly value them.

“Nicol said he was pleased the auction house would ensure his haul went to true fans.”

That sentiment is what makes this feel similar to when Sammy Lee’s collection went up for sale, where the focus was on giving supporters access to pieces that define what Liverpool Football Club is all about.

The former Scotland international, who spent 13 years at Anfield and won multiple major honours, summed it up perfectly.

“It means a great deal to know they’ll continue to be appreciated for years to come.”

For us, it’s another reminder that while players move on, the moments they helped create never really leave – they just find new homes among the fanbase.