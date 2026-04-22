Ange Postecoglou was at recent Liverpool home match amid calls for Arne Slot to be dismissed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou was among those in attendance at Anfield for Liverpool’s recent defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Australian is a self-proclaimed childhood supporter of the Reds, and it was on his previous visit to L4 that we secured our 20th league title on the day that we beat his Tottenham Hotspur side 5-1 this time last year.

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Since then he’s been sacked by both Spurs and Nottingham Forest and has yet to return to management, although he’s since found work in a different capacity.

Why was Postecoglou at the Liverpool v PSG game?

As per The Mirror, Postecoglou was at the Liverpool v PSG game last week as a technical observer for UEFA, with his role being to analyse matches objectively from a coaching point of view to identify tactical trends, innovations and technical developments.

Two Reds players were singled out for praise in his subsequent report on the match at Anfield as he wrote (via UEFA.com): ‘Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai did a really good job of closing down the midfield space. They denied PSG that central area they like to play in.’

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Slot and Postecoglou have had huge high and lows in the past year

The 60-year-old’s presence at Anfield on the night of our Champions League exit came at a time when Arne Slot has been under intense scrutiny amid LFC’s hugely disappointing season, with Danny Murphy saying in recent days that he ‘would make a change’ if he were in FSG’s position.

However, as reported by Sky Sports on Tuesday, the Liverpool hierarchy are set to keep faith in the Dutchman into the 2026/27 campaign, in which the Reds look increasingly likely to be playing in Europe’s primary club competition after two much-needed Premier League wins in the past fortnight.

Securing a top-five finish may keep the 47-year-old in his current job for the time being, but many supporters remain unconvinced by him, and a poor start to next season could well prove to be terminal for his position at Anfield.

If Slot were to be dismissed in the coming months, it’s hard to envisage Postecoglou being hired as his replacement despite his affection for LFC, having finished 17th in the top flight with Spurs last year and then failed to win any of his eight matches in charge of Forest.

Less than 12 months on from winning major silverware, both men have since experienced the tougher side of management at the highest level, although the Liverpool boss has been shown a lot more faith by his bosses than the Australian has.