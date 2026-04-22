Salah gives Liverpool fans dream summer scenario in undercover conversation

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dramatic late win over Everton delivered huge points for us on the pitch, but what happened after full-time involving Mo Salah has now caught just as much attention.

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Footage released from referee cams has revealed a brief exchange that is already sparking conversation among supporters about what it could mean for the Egyptian’s future.

Salah caught on referee cam after Everton clash

The Premier League shared behind-the-scenes footage from referee Chris Kavanagh, who wore a camera during the Merseyside derby, giving fans a rare insight into interactions on the pitch.

In that footage, Salah was heard speaking to the official at full-time, saying: “If I don’t see you, it was a pleasure.”

It’s a short and respectful comment, but one that has quickly been picked up given the fact that our Egyptian King is leaving the club this summer.

The wording is interesting, because if the forward isn’t expecting to see referees again in England, it raises the possibility that any future move would be outside the Premier League rather than to a domestic rival.

What it could mean for Salah this summer

For us, that scenario would be the ideal outcome, as it avoids the nightmare of seeing him score against the Reds in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea man once again proved his importance in the derby itself, scoring to put us ahead and continuing his remarkable record in this fixture.

Virgil van Dijk has already made it clear just how valued the forward remains within the squad, calling him an outstanding teammate and emphasising how important he is both on and off the pitch.

Jamie Carragher also pointed to the No.11’s reliability after the final whistle, describing him as one of the club’s absolute greats who continues to deliver in the biggest moments.

Of course, one sentence to a referee doesn’t confirm anything concrete about his plans, but it does offer a small glimpse into how Salah is viewing the future.

At the very least, it reinforces the respect he carries within the English game, while also giving Liverpool fans a hopeful hint that once his Anfield chapter does eventually end, it may not come back to haunt us domestically.