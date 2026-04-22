Spirit of Shankly confirm new Liverpool protest plans vs Crystal Palace

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dramatic derby win may have lifted spirits on the pitch, but tensions off it continue to grow, with fresh supporter protests now being organised ahead of the next home game.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Fan group Spirit of Shankly have confirmed plans for further action following the club’s decision to increase ticket prices, with frustration clearly building among the fanbase.

Liverpool fans plan fresh protest action

In a statement released by the supporters’ union, the situation has now escalated after attempts to continue dialogue with the club were rejected.

They said: “Support the protests against ticket price rises… With dialogue closed off, now is the time for action.”

The message makes it clear that patience has run out, particularly after the club declined further discussions with the Supporters Board regarding the increases.

The group added: “The Supporters Board reached out to the club and asked them to return to the table for further discussions. The club responded to say they are unwilling to engage further regarding this issue.”

That breakdown in communication has now triggered organised plans for visible protest inside Anfield during the upcoming fixture against Crystal Palace this weekend.

How supporters will protest at Anfield

Supporters are being encouraged to take part in coordinated actions both before and during the match, with volunteers already being recruited.

The statement explained: “A recent survey sent to members indicated that 73% would be prepared to participate in any planned action and protests, and we now need volunteers to help before next week’s home game.”

One of the key moments will come shortly after kick-off, with fans asked to take part in a visual demonstration inside the ground.

They confirmed: “We need people to help with handing out cards in the run-up to kick-off, which we then want fans to raise on the 13th minute of the game when… banners around money will be shown in the stadium.”

This follows similar scenes against Fulham, suggesting the protests are set to become a recurring feature unless progress is made.

Virgil van Dijk recently described supporters as the “heart and soul” of the club, and Jamie Carragher has also backed fans by questioning the need for price rises despite Liverpool’s strong commercial revenue.

While the team continues to push towards Champions League qualification after a crucial win at Everton, the situation in the stands shows there is still a significant issue to resolve between the club and its supporters.