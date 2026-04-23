‘Alisson likes the idea…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares transfer update Liverpool fans won’t enjoy

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has posted a transfer update regarding how Alisson Becker purportedly feels about a rumoured return to Serie A.

There were reports from Italy on Wednesday that the Liverpool goalkeeper has given his approval to a prospective move to Juventus, who are said to be keen on bringing the former Roma stopper back to the Italian top flight.

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The Brazil international has been an undisputed first choice at Anfield ever since joining the Reds in 2018, although he’s been plagued by injuries throughout that time and has been sidelined once again over the past few weeks.

Romano issues Alisson update amid Juventus interest

Taking to X on Wednesday, Romano claimed that Alisson could be tempted by the prospect of returning to Serie A, but would only leave Liverpool in the right manner given his respect for the club.

The Italian transfer reporter posted: ‘Juventus want to sign a top GK this summer and Alisson is seen as dream target. Liverpool extended his contract until 2027 but talks with Alisson and Mamardashvili’s camp will take place in the next weeks.

‘Alisson likes the idea of returning to Italy but respects LFC and wants to assess his future with the club.’

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Losing Alisson this summer would be a frightening prospect

Whilst Alisson has more than earned the right to depart Liverpool on his own terms, the thought of him leaving in a summer in which we’re already losing Mo Salah and Andy Robertson would be frightening.

Virgil van Dijk spoke this week about the loss of several experienced leaders from the Anfield dressing room, and our long-serving goalkeeper is now one of the most senior voices in the squad, along with being a crucial presence on the pitch.

After an outstanding performance against Marseille in January, Arne Slot lauded the 33-year-old as ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’, an assessment with which many Reds fans would agree on the evidence of his eight years on Merseyside.

Alisson’s recurring injury troubles and the presence of Giorgi Mamardashvili as his long-term successor might nudge FSG towards a pragmatic decision to let our number 1 depart if he wishes to join Juventus this year, in which case Liverpool would bank a transfer fee for him.

However, given his ongoing importance at Anfield and the leadership void which’ll be created by the exits of Salah and Robertson, losing our first-choice goalkeeper in the coming months would be very difficult to take for Kopites, and hopefully he’ll feel that his LFC story isn’t done for another while yet.