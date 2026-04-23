Ex-Red compares Liverpool’s Wirtz to Neymar with telling claim

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters have been waiting to see the best of Florian Wirtz on a consistent basis, and one former Red has now explained exactly why there is so much excitement around the playmaker.

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Despite a stop-start first campaign at Anfield, there is still a strong belief that the 22-year-old will become a key figure for us, and Neil Mellor has offered a fascinating comparison to underline that point.

Mellor compares Wirtz mentality to Neymar

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Mellor highlighted a trait that often goes unnoticed but could define Wirtz’s future at Liverpool.

He said: “I tell you who people always say is overrated was Neymar, but I was always a big fan of Neymar because I thought he was one of the bravest footballers I ever met.

“I didn’t like his antics on the floor and the way he behaved. But I don’t see many players want the ball as much as him and I think Wirtz for Liverpool is similar in that wanting the ball so much.

“There’s not many players in modern football ‘give me the ball’ to create things. So that’s why I’m excited about Wirtz.”

That comparison to Neymar isn’t about style or flair alone, but about personality and bravery in possession, something that has perhaps been missing at times this season.

Why Wirtz’s development still matters for Liverpool

That insight is important because it shifts the conversation away from raw numbers and towards mentality, especially given the German international has contributed six goals and eight assists in 45 appearances so far.

The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has already admitted that adapting to life at Anfield wasn’t straightforward, explaining that it “wasn’t an easy phase,” but also recognising that those struggles have helped him grow stronger and more resilient.

At the same time, criticism hasn’t been far away, with Jamie Carragher recently suggesting the attacking midfielder still has “an awful lot more” to give, particularly off the ball, which shows there is still a gap between potential and performance.

However, Mellor’s comments reinforce why patience is required, because players who constantly demand possession and try to make things happen are often the ones who eventually take games by the scruff of the neck.

If Wirtz continues to develop that mentality alongside his obvious technical quality, then from a Liverpool perspective, there is every reason to believe we could be looking at a completely different player next season.