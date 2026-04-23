Former Red reveals Steve Heighway role in Liverpool allegiance switch

Mandatory Credit: Michael Steele /Allsport

For many players, Liverpool becomes more than just a club, and Neil Mellor has explained exactly how that transformation can happen from the inside.

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The former striker, who came through our academy setup, has opened up on how he went from supporting Manchester City as a youngster to fully embracing Liverpool as his own club, with the shift happening gradually rather than overnight.

Steve Heighway’s advice changed everything

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Mellor credited academy figure Steve Heighway with planting the seed that would eventually change his entire perspective.

He said: “It wasn’t instant that supporting Liverpool instead of Man City change; it was gradual.

“Steve Heighway said to me, ‘If you want to make it here, you’ve got to support the club.’ I was 16 years old, thinking, ‘What does that mean?’ And he said, ‘No, you’ve got to support this football club. Go to the games. Go and understand what the people expect of a player wearing a Liverpool shirt.’”

That message clearly stuck with the Sheffield-born forward, especially as he began to immerse himself in the day-to-day life of the club and its supporters.

Jamie Carragher was an Everton fan before fully embracing Liverpool, and even now still finds himself in exchanges with their supporters online, showing just how powerful that shift in allegiance can be once you’re inside the club.

Living in the city made Liverpool feel like home

Mellor went on to explain how physically living near Anfield and experiencing matchdays helped him truly understand what Liverpool means to the people who follow it.

He added: “I was living on Anfield Road for three years, opposite the stadium. From my bedroom window, I could see the away end, and matchdays had a great buzz.

“I was experiencing the people and the city – and again, that was my dad’s advice. He said, ‘Live in the city. Understand what the people are about and what the football club’s about.’

I could have commuted – it was about 35 minutes – but I committed to understanding the club properly.”

That immersion coincided with the unforgettable 2001 treble-winning season, which only deepened his connection to the club as he watched the first team deliver success on multiple fronts.

Much credit is owed to Heighway, who only recently stepped away from his long-standing role within the academy after decades of service, who clearly left a lasting impact on those coming through the ranks.

The former Red explained how those moments cemented everything for him, saying: “To experience those finals for Liverpool was like, ‘Wow, this is where I want to be.’”

This is exactly what makes Liverpool different, because players don’t just represent the club, they become part of it, something Mellor summed up perfectly when he concluded: “Liverpool became where I belong… Liverpool is the club that means everything to me and my family.”