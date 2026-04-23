Fresh Alisson footage hints at Liverpool comeback timeline

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters have been handed a welcome but cautious boost ahead of our clash with Crystal Palace after Alisson Becker was spotted back at the AXA Training Centre.

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Images released via Liverpoolfc.com show the Brazilian involved with the squad once again, although notably not out on the grass, instead working inside the gym as he continues his recovery from injury.

That detail is important because while it’s encouraging to see our No.1 smiling and back around the group, it strongly suggests that a return this weekend may come too soon.

Alisson return edging closer for Liverpool

The sight of the 33-year-old back in the training environment is still a major positive for us, especially given how crucial he remains to the side when fit.

As we’ve seen throughout the campaign, Liverpool are far more vulnerable without the former Roma goalkeeper between the posts, with results often dipping in his absence.

In fact, we’ve lost the majority of our matches this season when Alisson hasn’t featured, underlining just how influential he is to the overall balance and confidence of the team.

That context makes any update on his fitness hugely significant, even if this latest development points more towards progress than immediate availability.

Palace clash likely too soon despite positive signs

There had already been suggestions that the Brazil international is entering the final stages of his recovery, with a potential return to team training discussed earlier this week.

However, given that he is currently limited to gym work rather than full sessions on the pitch, it would be a surprise to see him risked against Palace at Anfield.

Instead, a return in the following fixture, away at Manchester United, appears to be the more realistic target as he builds back up to match fitness.

For now, the key takeaway is that Alisson is back smiling, back involved and clearly progressing, which is exactly what we needed to see at this stage of the season.

With crucial games still ahead in the race for Champions League qualification, having our first-choice goalkeeper nearing a return could make a significant difference in the weeks to come.