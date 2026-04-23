Report: Liverpool rightly annoyed at bonkers Juventus request in Alisson Becker pursuit

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According to reports from Italy, Liverpool have been left annoyed by one request from Juventus pertaining to a potential transfer for Alisson Becker.

Fabrizio Romano claimed on Wednesday that the Bianconeri view the Reds’ number 1 as their ‘dream target’ as they seek to strengthen in the goalkeeping department, with the 33-year-old said to ‘like the idea’ of returning to Serie A, in which he previously played with Roma.

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The Brazil international has just over a year remaining on his contract at Anfield, with speculation over his future being ramped up in recent days.

Juventus hoping to sign Alisson on a free transfer

A report from Calciomercato has stated that Alisson would be agreeable to a move to Juventus in the summer, but there’s one significant aspect of disagreement between the two clubs.

Liverpool are hoping to reap between €10m and €15m (£8.7m-£13m) for the goalkeeper whilst he’s still under contract, but Bianconeri chiefs would like to obtain him for a lower amount and have even sought to persuade the Reds to let him depart on a free transfer.

That request is believed to have ‘irritated’ the Anfield hierarchy, so it’d seem that a compromise would have to be reached if a club-to-club agreement is to be struck.

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Liverpool would be daft to give away Alisson for free this summer

Alisson is now 33 and has had an unenviable track record with injuries, and Liverpool’s reported asking price is actually slightly lower than his valuation of €16.6m (£14.4m) by Football Transfers, but that figure still seems to undervalue the Reds’ number 1.

As for the idea that LFC would facilitate a free transfer while he’s still in contract, it’s an audacious request by the Serie A club, to put it diplomatically, and Anfield bosses simply mustn’t entertain that as an option.

If anything, the sheer cheek of that rumoured ploy ought to make Liverpool less inclined to let the goalkeeper join Juventus, although that may risk aggravating the Brazilian if he were to desire a move to Turin.

The painful reality is that Alisson will quite likely leave Merseyside in the next couple of years, but with the Reds already losing two other long-serving stalwarts in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson at the end of this season, to see our number 1 accompanying them out the door would be extremely hard to take.

Hopefully the 33-year-old will stay put for the remainder of his contract, and the Anfield hierarchy mustn’t wilt in their rightful opposition to Juve’s attempts to sign him for free this summer.