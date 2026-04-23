Liverpool exploring summer move for Serie A wizard who’s been described as ‘magic in motion’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly exploring a move for a Serie A forward ahead of the summer transfer window as the Merseyside club potentially face another significant rebuild.

The Reds’ attack will be shorn of Mo Salah from next season, with the Egyptian bidding farewell at Anfield at the end of the current campaign, and links with wide forwards such as Yan Diomande and Michael Olise have been prevalent.

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Another well-known name has now been added to FSG’s wish list, going by a report which was published on Thursday morning.

Liverpool exploring summer move for Rafael Leao

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are among the European giants exploring a potential summer move for AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao, who also has interest from Real Madrid and both Manchester clubs.

It’s claimed that the Rossoneri are open to offers for their prized assets as they seek to comply with financial regulations, and the Portugal forward could plausibly be sold for around £60m, a figure that prospective suitors view as excellent value for a player of his calibre in the current market.

The 26-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at the San Siro, with the club’s hierarchy recognising that sales might be necessary in order to fund incoming transfers, and the Merseysiders are understood to have made initial enquiries as to his situation.

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Would Leao be a sensible investment for Liverpool?

An experienced and versatile forward with nearly 300 appearances for Milan, Leao has been enjoying another strong season with the Serie A giants, netting 10 goals in 27 matches.

As seen in data from Fotmob, he’s among the leading performers in his position in the Italian top flight in 2025/26 for a number of underlying metrics, and Portuguese outlet A Bola has described him (via Milan News) as ‘magic in motion’ with his ‘strength, technique and ball control’.

2025/26 Serie A Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Goals 0.49 85th (top 15%) xG 0.53 88th Shots 3.18 85th Shots on target 1.26 83rd Pass completion 83.6% 93rd ‘Big chances’ created 0.44 88th Crossing success 47.1% 89th Successful dribbles 1.21 83rd

Paying £60m for a versatile forward in his prime footballing years with a proven track record at a high level in Europe (80 goals for the Rossoneri) would seem like a sensible investment, and Liverpool could certainly do with a fresh attacking impetus, but there’s one significant red flag about the 26-year-old.

In this season alone, he’s had three separate injury absences – while neither of those was especially long (11 games in total), it nonetheless hints at a brittleness which could make FSG think twice about investing big money in him, especially considering the problems we’ve had in that regard in 2025/26.

Leao has often been cited as a transfer target for Premier League clubs in recent years. Could this finally be the summer that he comes to England, and if so, will it be LFC who win the race for him?