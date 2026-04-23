Liverpool player has had reluctant summer exit all but confirmed; agent already working on a move

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

It’s become increasingly clear that Harvey Elliott’s long-term future lies away from Liverpool, even though he remains on the Reds’ books for now.

The attacking midfielder joined Aston Villa on an initial loan basis last September, with the move becoming permanent once he makes 10 Premier League appearances for the Midlands club. Nearly eight months later, he’s played just nine times in all competitions.

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Unwanted by both Unai Emery and Arne Slot, the 23-year-old has been left in limbo, and Dominic King reported last week that the LFC hierarchy ‘will look to cash in’ on him during the summer transfer window.

Elliott informed he has no future at Liverpool

According to Graeme Bailey for TEAMtalk, Elliott’s initial preference had been to try and revive his Liverpool career, but the message coming out of Anfield is that a permanent exit would be in the best interests of everyone concerned.

His agents have reportedly approached Leeds, Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle and his former club Fulham to sound out their interest over a potential deal.

Of that quintet, the Seagulls and Bees are said to be his likeliest options, with that pair possibly needing larger squad if either or both qualify for Europe. The Magpies’ previous interest is believed to have faded, and the Elland Road outfit are understood to have other transfer priorites for the summer.

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Liverpool must only sell Elliott for his true market value

Even though Elliott didn’t have a great deal of involvement in Liverpool’s Premier League triumph last season (just two starts and 360 minutes played in the top-flight), the way in which he’s been ruthlessly discarded by Slot and the Anfield hierarchy seems callous and unjustified.

Unfortunately his lack of involvement at Aston Villa will have almost certainly diminished his transfer value from the £30m-£35m fee which had been agreed by the two clubs last year, but at 23 and having proven he can shine in the English top flight, he should still command a decent sum.

On the surface, Brighton and Brentford would appear to be two sound options for him to join, with both clubs establishing himself as shrewd market operators since coming into the Premier League and forging a progressive stability which has them well in contention to qualify for Europe.

The declining fortunes of Elliott’s ex-teammate Fabio Carvalho in west London serves as a cautionary tale, but the former has accrued more high-level experience than the current Bees attacker and would seem better placed to succeed in Keith Andrews’ side, if he were to end up there.

If Liverpool are unwilling to reintegrate the 23-year-old into the fold, then it’s essential that they only sell him for his true market value, and to a club where his talents will be appreciated and he can prove Slot and Emery wrong in casting him aside.