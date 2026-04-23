Arne Slot has been urged to change one thing in particular if he keeps his job at Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has been urged to stop ‘moaning’ in press conferences if he remains in charge of Liverpool for next season.

Despite a hugely disappointing campaign at Anfield, the 47-year-old is now expected to be given the opportunity to lead the team into 2026/27, when a vast improvement on this term will be essential.

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The Dutchman has had no shortage of public grievances in recent months, ranging from missed opportunities to injury woes, refereeing decisions to the difficulties of breaking down a low block, but those excuses for poor results haven’t gone down well in the eyes of many pundits, journalists and fans.

Slot urged to talk about solutions and not problems

Lewis Steele has implored Slot to refrain from bemoaning problems to instead communicating how he can overcome the obstacles he faces as Liverpool head coach.

The journalist said on the Big Decisions podcast for Anfield Index: “They can’t allow it to get to a point where, 10 games into next season… he’s moaning about missed chances. They can’t keep moaning about injuries… they can’t moan about referees.

“Talk about how you’re going to fix it, not what the problem is.”

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Slot needs to find a way to overcome problems

We accept that the Reds boss has had to deal with some extremely difficult situations over the past year, but there have simply been too many inadequate results and performances this season to be explained away by hollow excuses.

Every team in the Premier League will have days where their luck is out and injuries with which to contend, but the remit of a head coach/manager is to find a way to overcome those obstacles, not to bemoan them as barriers to progress.

Liverpool fans can see the on-field problems for themselves – Slot’s responsibility is to come up with solutions for those challenging situations, and it’d help if he struck a more defiant tone in public rather than lamenting low blocks or injury issues.

Also, it’s one thing for the Dutchman to vow that he’ll put things right; it’s another to actually demonstrate it on matchday. In elite football, results are the only currency of value to owners, not platitudes about a ‘battling performance’ or ‘gallant defeat’.

If (as seems increasingly likely) the 47-year-old remains in charge of the Reds for next season, he needs to instigate more confidence among the fans through the messages he conveys in public and – most of all – wins on the pitch.