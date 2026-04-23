Szoboszlai joins Salah and Coutinho in elite Liverpool list

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters are running out of ways to describe just how consistent Dominik Szoboszlai has been this season, with fresh data now placing the Hungarian alongside some of the club’s modern greats.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The 25-year-old midfielder has picked up yet another Player of the Month award, and in doing so, has reached a milestone that underlines just how important he’s become to us under Arne Slot.

According to data shared on X by Michael Reid, Football Data Editor, “Dominik Szoboszlai is the third player in the last 15 years to win Liverpool’s Player of the Month 5+ times in a season.”

Szoboszlai joins Liverpool elite with consistency

The numbers put our No.8 in elite company, with only Philippe Coutinho and Mo Salah achieving similar consistency across a single campaign.

The data continues: “Philippe Coutinho 2014-15 – 5 / Mo Salah 2017-18 – 7 / Dominik Szoboszlai 2025-26 – 5.”

That alone would be impressive, but it gets even better when looking at his overall impact since arriving at Anfield, with the Hungarian now overtaking one of our most influential forwards of the last decade.

Reid adds: “Szoboszlai has 7 LFC POTM awards overall – more than Sadio Mane (6).”

When you consider Mane’s legacy at Liverpool, that statistic shows just how quickly Szoboszlai has made himself indispensable to us.

Liverpool reliance on Szoboszlai growing

What stands out even more is that this isn’t just about moments, it’s about relentless consistency, with the midfielder playing across multiple roles and still delivering at a high level.

Jamie Carragher has already highlighted this, describing the Hungary international as Liverpool’s best player right now, pointing to his energy, output and influence in games.

That versatility has been key, especially in a season where injuries and tactical changes have forced us to adapt regularly, yet Szoboszlai has remained a constant.

At a time when discussions around his long-term future continue, the player himself has made it clear he loves being at the club and sees himself here for years to come.

If anything, these numbers only reinforce that sentiment, because when a player is producing at this level so consistently, it’s not just about form, it’s about becoming the heartbeat of the team.