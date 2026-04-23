‘Terrible’ – Chris Sutton issues brutal verdict on two of Liverpool’s summer signings

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Chris Sutton has issued a scathing assessment of Liverpool’s two most expensive signings from last summer’s £446m trolley dash.

In June, the Reds broke their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £100m (plus add-ons), and that fee was later surpassed by the £125m deadline-day acquisition of Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

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However, that duo haven’t had the impact that many would’ve expected from them in their first season at Anfield, with a combined goal tally of just nine, albeit with the significant caveat that the Swedish striker was ruled out for four months with a broken leg.

Sutton critical of ‘terrible’ Liverpool duo

Speaking on the FPL Podcast ahead of this weekend’s top-flight action, Sutton proclaimed that what he’d seen on the pitch would deter him from adding either of those players to his Fantasy Premier League team.

The former Blackburn and Chelsea striker remarked: “I wouldn’t touch Isak, and Wirtz – terrible, terrible.”

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There’s a lot more to come from Isak and Wirtz

Players who are signed for vast transfer fees can often be subjected to an excessive level of scrutiny and criticism, and Wirtz has looked sublime in some of his Liverpool appearances, but it’d be fair to say that neither he nor Isak have delivered as much as we’d have hoped so far at Anfield.

The German playmaker saw his terrific performances in the winter months rewarded in the form of six goals in 10 games between Christmas and the end of January, but he’s since endured a 13-match sequence without scoring (Transfermarkt).

He’s faced accusations of being too lightweight for English football and was the subject of a scathing rant from Tony Cascarino earlier this month, with the pundit declaring he was ‘fed up’ of watching the 22-year-old ‘showboat’ without having the end product to accompany it.

Isak’s first season at Liverpool has been ravaged by injury, and it’s natural that it’ll take him time to get back up to speed after breaking his leg and being sidelined for so long.

However, in four appearances since his comeback against Paris Saint-Germain a fortnight ago, there’s been nothing to suggest that the Swedish marksman is even slowly getting into a rhythm, and his statistics from the Merseyside derby last weekend made for grim reading.

We’d like to think there’s a lot more to come from both him and Wirtz, but having seen both players excel at their previous clubs, we don’t doubt that they’ll eventually show the world why LFC spent so freely to bring them to Anfield last year.