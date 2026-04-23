‘There’ll be dark places’ – Injury warning sent to Hugo Ekitike

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s plans for the remainder of the season have been heavily impacted by the injury to Hugo Ekitike, and now a former Premier League striker has outlined exactly what the young forward is about to face.

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The 23-year-old’s Achilles rupture is expected to keep him out for many months, ruling him out of the run-in, the World Cup and affecting the start of next season as well, and that reality is something Clinton Morrison has addressed directly.

Morrison warns Ekitike about mental challenge ahead

Speaking exclusively via the Liverpool ECHO on behalf of Freebets.com, Morrison delivered an honest and experienced perspective on long-term injuries in football.

He said: “Just stay strong. Stay positive. Have good people around you. And in this day and age with all the medical technology available, it could be six or seven months.

“He’s young — you heal quicker when you’re young. But yeah, there’ll be dark places. Watching the World Cup will hurt him. And when pre-season starts and all your teammates are in it and you’re not — that’s the hard one.

“But he’s had a very good season overall, he’s still young, he’s a top player, and he will bounce back. The people at Liverpool, his family, his friends — they’ll all get behind him.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Why Liverpool will still back Ekitike

For us, that warning highlights that the challenge isn’t just physical, it’s psychological, especially for a player who was building real momentum before his injury.

Paul Joyce has already confirmed that the striker has undergone successful surgery and is now beginning rehabilitation at the club, although no clear timeline has been set for his return.

That uncertainty makes this period even tougher, but the Frenchman has already shown the right mindset, telling supporters that their support will drive him through the recovery process.

It’s also important to remember what we’re missing, because before the setback, the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward had delivered 17 goals and six assists in 45 appearances across all competitions and was quickly establishing himself as a key figure in our attack.

Morrison’s comments ultimately strike a balance between realism and optimism, acknowledging the difficult months ahead while also reinforcing that Ekitike has the talent, support network and mentality to come through it.

From a Liverpool perspective, that belief matters, because while the short-term blow is significant, the long-term picture still points towards a player who can play a major role for us once he returns.