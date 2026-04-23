‘Top five in Europe’ – Owen’s verdict will excite Liverpool fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season has been defined by big moments at both ends of the pitch, but the injury to Hugo Ekitike remains one of the most significant setbacks we’ve faced heading into the run-in.

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The French forward’s absence will be felt not just in the coming weeks, but far into next season as well, and it’s something that has drawn a strong reaction from Michael Owen.

Owen delivers strong verdict on Ekitike injury

Speaking via the Liverpool ECHO, the former Liverpool striker made it clear just how highly he rates the 23-year-old following his difficult setback.

He said: “How gutted am I for Hugo Ekitike? Very much so,” before continuing with a glowing assessment of the forward’s impact.

“I’m hugely upset for him and gutted for him and everyone at Liverpool.

“I believe this season he was one of the top five strikers in Europe with the way he was playing. He is elite and was showing strong signs of this throughout the season.

“He can make things happen and his speed, quick thinking and awareness were clear to see, so it’s a huge shame Liverpool will miss him now and also for his World Cup ambitions too.

“I hope he can be ready for the start of next season as from what he has shown, he has a bright future at Liverpool.”

Why Ekitike still matters for Liverpool

For us, that backing matters, because it reinforces the idea that this isn’t just a promising player, it’s someone who was already delivering at a very high level before his injury.

Paul Joyce has already confirmed that the striker has undergone successful surgery and is now beginning his rehabilitation, although no firm timeline has been placed on his return.

That uncertainty only adds to the frustration, especially when you consider the impact he was having, with 17 goals and six assists in 45 appearances across all competitions since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The France international has also shown his mentality in the aftermath of the setback, telling supporters that their strength and love will be his driving force as he works towards returning to Anfield.

There’s no denying this is a huge blow for Liverpool in the short term, but Owen’s comments underline the bigger picture, which is that Ekitike still has everything needed to become a key figure for us once he’s back on the pitch.