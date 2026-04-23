“We built this city” – Liverpool aim light dig at Everton in training video

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have secured the points on the pitch against Everton, but it seems the rivalry has carried on into the training ground in a more subtle, light-hearted way.

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A clip shared by @LFC on X showing players arriving at the AXA Training Centre has caught the attention of supporters, not just for who was involved, but for what could be heard in the background.

During one moment in the video, the song We Built This City by Starship can clearly be heard playing, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed given the context from Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

Liverpool appear to reference Everton tifo

Arriving for today’s work 👋 pic.twitter.com/L3WU1wA6x0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 23, 2026

The choice of song feels particularly pointed when you consider that Everton supporters unveiled a tifo with the slogan ‘we built this city’ ahead of the game.

That message was tied to the historical roots of both clubs, with the Toffees having originally played at Anfield before moving to Goodison Park and later building their new stadium.

There was even a moment in the match where Iliman Ndiaye appeared to mouth the same phrase in celebration, only for his goal to be ruled out for offside shortly after.

Given all of that, hearing the song playing in the background of Liverpool’s training clip feels far from coincidental and instead like a subtle dig at our local rivals.

Derby win gives Liverpool the last laugh

Of course, the context makes it all the more enjoyable for us, with Arne Slot’s side ultimately taking all three points thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s dramatic late winner.

That result ensured we had the final say in the first derby at Everton’s new stadium, continuing a strong run in this fixture at a crucial stage of the season.

Away from the pitch, the mood around the training ground appears relaxed, with positive updates also emerging around the squad.

Alisson Becker has been spotted back at the AXA Training Centre as he continues his recovery, while young talent Will Wright has also been involved with the first team after impressing at youth level.

It all adds to a sense that, despite injuries and pressure, the group remains together and in good spirits, something moments like this clip only reinforce as we prepare for the visit of Crystal Palace.