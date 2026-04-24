Expert shares promising Ekitike injury outlook after setback

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters are still processing the blow of losing Hugo Ekitike to a serious Achilles injury, but there are now signs that the long-term outlook for the striker may not be as bleak as first feared.

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While the immediate impact is clear, with the French forward expected to miss the rest of the campaign and the upcoming World Cup, insight from a medical perspective suggests there’s genuine reason for optimism over his eventual return.

Expert explains Ekitike recovery process

According to BBC Sport, sports physiotherapist Ben Warburton has outlined what lies ahead for the Liverpool forward following his surgery.

Warburton explained: “It is a very unfortunate injury and one which will always take time to be ‘fit to play’ medically, then ‘fit to play well’ from a conditioning and match sharpness perspective.”

That distinction is important for us, because it highlights that returning to the pitch is only part of the battle, with full sharpness likely to take even longer.

However, there was a key line that will offer encouragement to everyone connected with the club.

“Luckily, Ekitike is young and healthy so it’s more likely than not he’ll heal well.”

That alone suggests that, despite the severity of the injury, the 23-year-old has the physical profile to recover strongly if everything goes to plan.

Ekitike faces mental and physical battle

The expert also pointed to the psychological side of recovery, which is often overlooked but can be just as important as the physical work.

“The first thing with any long-term injury is overcoming the mental side of things.”

That’s where the environment at Liverpool could prove crucial, especially given the support Ekitike has already received from teammates and fans alike.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward has already shown his mindset publicly, thanking supporters and embracing the challenge ahead, while Paul Joyce confirmed his surgery has been successful and rehab is now underway.

There’s no getting away from the fact that this is a long road, and one that will stretch well into next season, but the early indications suggest that if the work is put in, the outcome should be positive.

It’s going to take time, patience and resilience, but the belief now is that Ekitike’s return isn’t just possible, it’s something we can realistically look forward to.