Glasner sends Liverpool warning ahead of Anfield clash

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into this weekend knowing that Oliver Glasner has already set the tone for what his Crystal Palace side want to achieve at Anfield, and from our perspective, it’s a reminder of just how important this game now is.

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The Austrian has openly admitted that his players are targeting something historic against us, having already beaten Liverpool three times this season across different competitions.

Glasner outlines Palace ambition vs Liverpool

Speaking via CPFC.co.uk ahead of the clash, the 51-year-old didn’t hide his ambition.

Glasner said: “And now we have the opportunity to win four times against Liverpool in one season. I think that’s something unique. First of all, you don’t play a team like Liverpool four times a year very often.

“And on the other side, then having already three wins, that’s massive for us, and that’s why we’re really highly motivated, because maybe this will never happen again, and it’s a massive chance.”

That alone tells us everything about the mindset heading into this one, because for Palace this isn’t just another fixture, it’s an opportunity to make a statement against the reigning Premier League champions.

The Eagles boss also made it clear that their approach won’t change despite the occasion.

“If we don’t go to Liverpool and have the ambition to win there, I would say… we could stay in London… because it makes no sense going to Liverpool… and saying ‘if we lose, it’s fine’.”

Liverpool must respond at Anfield

That makes this match even bigger, because we simply can’t allow that narrative to continue, especially at Anfield where our standards have to be set.

Glasner did acknowledge the scale of the challenge his team faces, praising the atmosphere and quality within Arne Slot’s squad, but that hasn’t dented Palace’s belief.

“Anfield is such an amazing stadium… it’s playing still the reigning Premier League champion… but this is exactly what we want.”

With Champions League qualification still the priority for us, and Palace juggling a UEFA Conference League semi-final, there’s an expectation that we should take control of this fixture.

Paul Merson has already predicted a comfortable Liverpool win, pointing to Palace’s European distractions, but Glasner’s comments suggest they’ll arrive fully focused and determined to prove a point – especially with their injury boost.

That means this isn’t just about three points anymore, it’s about stopping a trend that, quite frankly, we shouldn’t have allowed to develop in the first place.