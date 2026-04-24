“I don’t know” – Nicol unsure if Slot should remain Liverpool manager

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s late derby win may have boosted our Champions League hopes, but it hasn’t stopped the scrutiny building around Arne Slot and the direction we’re heading on the pitch.

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Despite that dramatic victory over Everton, there’s a growing feeling that performances haven’t matched results, and that’s now being reflected in external opinion.

Nicol questions whether Slot should remain

Speaking via BBC Sport, former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol admitted he’s no longer certain about the Dutchman’s future at Anfield.

The ex-Red said: “If you’d have asked me this six weeks ago, I would’ve 100% said yes, but as time’s gone on, it’s getting a lot.”

He didn’t hold back in his assessment of what he’s seeing on the pitch either, suggesting that things are beginning to unravel in a way that’s hard to ignore.

Nicol added: “It feels as though it’s getting lost on the field, and you’re getting more anxious every time you’re going to sit down to watch it. I don’t know is the answer.”

That uncertainty reflects a wider concern that, even with moments like the Merseyside derby win, consistency and identity are still missing from our performances.

Pressure building despite derby boost

The context makes this even more interesting because just weeks ago, the expectation was that Slot would comfortably lead us into a new era after last season’s title success.

However, voices like Danny Murphy have also admitted they’re surprised by the club’s current stance, questioning whether sticking with the 47-year-old is the right call moving forward.

At the same time, journalists such as Lewis Steele have urged the Liverpool boss to shift the messaging, focusing more on solutions rather than highlighting problems, which again hints at growing external pressure.

The situation isn’t as clear-cut as some suggest, because we’re still firmly in the race for Champions League football and coming off a huge win in the derby.

But what Nicol’s comments underline is that results alone might not be enough if performances continue to feel disjointed, especially with a crucial run-in ahead and expectations still sky-high at Anfield.