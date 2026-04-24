“Let’s see” – Slot offers fresh Alisson update before Palace clash

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be handed a major boost ahead of our clash with Crystal Palace, with Alisson Becker edging closer to a return from injury.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

After weeks on the sidelines, the Brazilian is now firmly in contention again, although Arne Slot stopped short of confirming whether he’ll be ready in time for the weekend.

Slot delivers encouraging Alisson update

Speaking in his pre-match press conference via Liverpool FC, the Dutch head coach provided the clearest indication yet that our No.1 is nearing full fitness.

Slot said: “Giorgi will definetly not be available for tomorrow and also not for the upcoming weeks.

“And Ali is close to a return of play, let’s see if tomorrow comes too early, yes or no.

“And that leaves of course Freddie Woodman as an option who’s defintley fit.”

That update confirms that while Giorgi Mamardashvili remains unavailable, the focus is now firmly on whether the 33-year-old goalkeeper can be brought back sooner than expected.

The fact our No.1 is even being considered is a significant step forward, particularly given how cautious the club have been with his recovery so far.

Liverpool weighing risk ahead of Palace clash

We already saw earlier this week that Alisson had returned to the AXA Training Centre, although images showed him working in the gym rather than out on the grass, which hinted that a return against Palace might come just too soon.

Slot’s comments now reinforce that idea, with the final decision likely to come down to whether the Brazil international can safely handle match intensity without risk of a setback.

From our perspective, it’s a delicate balance because the importance of having him back can’t be overstated.

As has been highlighted this season, Liverpool are far more vulnerable without the former Roma stopper, with a significant proportion of our defeats coming when he hasn’t featured between the posts.

That context explains why the coaching staff won’t rush him back unnecessarily, even with such an important game approaching at Anfield.

Still, the key takeaway is that Alisson is now close, and whether it’s Palace or the following fixture, his return looks imminent at a crucial stage of the season.