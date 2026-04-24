Liverpool handed Endo hope as Slot reveals return plan

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a cautiously positive update on Wataru Endo, with Arne Slot confirming the midfielder is finally making progress in his recovery.

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The Japan international has been absent since picking up an injury in the win at Sunderland back in February, and his absence has been felt during a demanding period of the campaign.

Slot provides Endo injury timeline

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com in his pre-match press conference, the Dutch coach offered the latest on the 33-year-old’s situation.

Slot said: “Wata is starting to go outside.

“Not with the team yet, but starting to do exercises outside on the pitch with the rehab team so he is making steps, but he will not be available next week for [Manchester] United or the week after.

“But we are hoping and expecting him to be back in the end of the season.”

From our perspective, that timeline gives us something to hold onto, even if it rules the experienced midfielder out of two crucial upcoming fixtures.

The fact that our No.3 is now back on the grass, even in a limited capacity, is a clear sign that his recovery is moving in the right direction.

Liverpool have missed Endo’s presence

It’s no coincidence that his absence has been noticed, because the former Stuttgart man brings a level of control, discipline and leadership that isn’t easily replicated within our squad.

Virgil van Dijk admitted the dressing room was “gutted” when Endo suffered the injury, highlighting just how respected the Japanese international is among his teammates and how important his presence is both on and off the pitch.

Even more telling is the emotional connection he has built with supporters, with the midfielder revealing that hearing fans sing his song after his injury left him overwhelmed, underlining how much he’s embraced the club despite limited minutes this season.

With the run-in now well underway and Champions League qualification still on the line, having someone of Endo’s experience potentially returning before the end of the campaign could prove vital.

We may have to wait a little longer to see him back in action, but the signs are encouraging, and if his recovery continues on this trajectory, he could still have a part to play when we need him most.